wrestling / News
Davey Richards, More Join MLW Battle Riot IV Match
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Davey Richards and several other wrestlers are joining the Battle Riot IV match at this month’s event. The other wrestlers added to the match tonight on Fusion include Ken Broadway, La Estrella, Mads Krugger, MicroMan, Myron Reed, and Warhorse. You can see the full announcement on Davey Richards below:
Davey Richards enters Battle Riot in NYC next Thursday
See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping
Major League Wrestling today announced Davey Richards as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.
The hunt is on next Thursday as Davey Richards has officially entered the Battle Riot.
The decorated veteran wrestler has the experience, tenacity and in-ring excellence to go deep in the Riot.
A master of the ring, could the American Wolf be the last man standing at the end of the night?
Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!
CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)
National Openweight Championship:
Alex Kane (champion) vs. Davey Richards
World Middleweight Championship 4-way:
Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez
Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake
Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich
Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras
BATTLE RIOT MATCH
Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.
Battle Riot Participants:
Jacob Fatu
Killer Kross
Davey Richards
Lince Dorado
EJ Nduka
Calvin Tankman
Alex Kane
Marshall Von Erich
Ross Von Erich
Matt Cross
Savio Vega
La Estrella (Dragon Gate)
Richard Holliday
Juicy Finau
Lance Anoa’i
Little Guido
Ace Romero
KC Navarro
Mini Abismo Negro
Los Maximos
Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!
More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.
More Trending Stories
- Rumor Killer On WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Insider Trading
- Backstage Note on Communication of Vince McMahon Story to WWE Talent Roster
- Vince Russo, Maria Kanellis, More React to Vince McMahon Investigation News
- New Details, Reaction Backstage To Vince McMahon Investigation Over $3 Million Payment For Alleged Affair