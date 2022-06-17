Davey Richards, More Join MLW Battle Riot IV Match

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Davey Richards and several other wrestlers are joining the Battle Riot IV match at this month’s event. The other wrestlers added to the match tonight on Fusion include Ken Broadway, La Estrella, Mads Krugger, MicroMan, Myron Reed, and Warhorse. You can see the full announcement on Davey Richards below:

Davey Richards enters Battle Riot in NYC next Thursday

See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping

Major League Wrestling today announced Davey Richards as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The hunt is on next Thursday as Davey Richards has officially entered the Battle Riot.

The decorated veteran wrestler has the experience, tenacity and in-ring excellence to go deep in the Riot.

A master of the ring, could the American Wolf be the last man standing at the end of the night?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Davey Richards

World Middleweight Championship 4-way:

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Davey Richards

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Savio Vega

La Estrella (Dragon Gate)

Richard Holliday

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Little Guido

Ace Romero

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Los Maximos

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.