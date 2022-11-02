Davey Richards On Fans Wanting Him To Face Chris Jericho

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Davey Richards spoke about fans wanting him to challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH World title. Jericho will defend the title tonight against a former champion, who hasn’t been named.

When asked to confirm or deny he will be the challenger tonight, Richards said: “No because that takes away the fun of it. I’m just taken aback by it. This sounds like such an arrogant move and I hope people know what I mean and know that I’m not an arrogant person; if it’s anyone but me, I feel people are going to be disappointed because I’m so blessed. There has been such a vocalization, ‘It should be Davey.’ For people that still want to see me do that, that’s so cool. That’s motivation. When I came back to wrestling, I didn’t know if I wanted to do it full-time or if people would want to see me. My work rate is most important and I feel better than ever. I want to eventually go to a bigger company, preferably with Eddie (Edwards), but he has a really good deal with IMPACT. I don’t know where the future lies, but that’s definitely a goal. For the right reasons. It’s not just about the money. My main job at this stage in wrestling is to give back to wrestling and help people. I feel I can do that and I can also wrestle. We’ll see what happens.“