Davey Richards On How Cobra Kai Inspired His Wrestling Comeback
In an interview with Wrestlezone, Davey Richards spoke about his return to wrestling after several years and how it was inspired by the Netflix series Cobra Kai. Here are highlights:
On his ROH memories: “Definitely my 30-minute Iron Man match with Tyler Black [Seth Rollins], that was a big one for me. Me and Eddie [Edwards] had so many good tag matches there, even with other promotions that ran there, like New Japan USA where I wrestled [Hiroshi] Tanahashi. There’s been a lot of cool experiences there. A lot of them with Ring Of Honor, of course, but a lot of other promotions too. Dragon Gate USA, I had a really cool match with Yamato, so there’s a lot of good memories there.”
On his return to wrestling: “I never—the rumor was going around that I retired, but I never retired from anything, I just had to go do something else for a little bit. And I was so inundated with what I was doing as far as school that I hadn’t really thought about wrestling in a couple years, but this last year it was just really, really creeping up on me. I was watching my favorite show, Cobra Kai, and the scene where Johnny [Lawrence, Billy Zabka’s character] is watching Iron Eagle, which I’ve seen that movie a million times and never picked up on it—[the line] ‘God doesn’t give people things that He doesn’t want people to use.’ That right there, I just told my wife, I was like, ‘I’ve got to go back.’ And she’s been so supportive, wrestling’s always been a very big part of my life since I was 10, so it feels like coming home.”
