Davey Richards Reveals His Strategy Against Alex Hammerstone at MLW SuperFight

Davey Richards has a plan for taking the MLW World Title from Alex Hammerstone at MLW Super Fight, and he revealed it in a new interview. Richards is battling Hammerstone for the championship at this weekend’s show, and he spoke with Muscle Man Malcom promoting the bout.

Asked about his strategy for the match, Richards said (per Fightful), “I’m gonna come at him, I’m gonna try to gas him out, I’m going to drown him, and then I’m going to submit him. So that’s pretty much always the plan.”

He continued, “So I mean, he has other things going on. But I am definitely not the person you want to be in the ring with when your mind is elsewhere. Because, you can wake up with a concussion, or you can wake up with a broken ankle.”

MLW SuperFight takes place on February 26th and is a taping for MLW: Fusion.