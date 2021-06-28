Davey Richards On His Decision To Sign With MLW, Bigger Promotions Reaching Out To Him

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Davey Richards discussed his decision to sign with MLW, whether his deal allows him to work for other promotions, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Davey Richards on his decision to sign with MLW and bigger promotions reaching out to him: “I was blown away, quite frankly, when I announced I was going to return that a lot of the bigger name promotions reached out. I was very, very humbled by that. I’ve always looked at wrestling as more of a sport than entertainment. I think you should be so good at wrestling that it is entertaining. It’s just my philosophy and my opinion. MLW was really in line with that way of thinking in how they present their product. It’s more sports-oriented. It was a really organic fit. It just clicked right off the bat, more than the other places at this time. It was really an easy decision to be quite frank. I’m really excited for July 10 and beyond. I think it’s gonna be a good fit. Tom Lawlor, Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, there’s some good stuff there. There’s gonna be some magic, so I’m excited.”

On his experience working with MLW management: “I’m just blown away by how kind they are and giving and professional. My experience with every wrestling company has been very positive. MLW’s exceeded even those past experiences, and they’ve all been positive. So it’s really good.”

On whether his deal allows him to wrestle for other promotions: “I’m absolutely looking to travel. That’s the thing that was very attractive about MLW. They gave me certain obvious companies I can’t work for, which I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t take someone long to guess those, but they really want their talent to seek outside opportunities as well. They’re very pro-talent. They’re very supportive because I love independent wrestling. I love traveling around. I love wrestling in front of the live crowd, and most of all I like wrestling for 20 – 30 minutes. My first match back in three years, I went 30 minutes. I like to take my time. I’m not a three, four or five minute match kind of guy. I’ll do it if I have to, but it’s definitely not my passion. I very much want to be out there as much as possible and traveling around going back to Europe, go back to Japan. MLW, it’s another reason it’s a perfect fit.”