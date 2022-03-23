wrestling / News

Davey Richards Says He Signed Longterm Extension With MLW

March 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
2021 MLW Opera Cup Davey Richards Image Credit: MLW

Davey Richards is sticking with MLW, revealing recently that he signed a long-term contract extension. Fightful Select spoke with Richards, who returned to the ring with MLW last year, and he said that he initially signed a shorter deal and was quickly offered a two-year contract extension.

Richards told the site that he has about two and a half years left on his contract, which will be up in the summer or fall of 2024.

