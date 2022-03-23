wrestling / News
Davey Richards Says He Signed Longterm Extension With MLW
March 23, 2022 | Posted by
Davey Richards is sticking with MLW, revealing recently that he signed a long-term contract extension. Fightful Select spoke with Richards, who returned to the ring with MLW last year, and he said that he initially signed a shorter deal and was quickly offered a two-year contract extension.
Richards told the site that he has about two and a half years left on his contract, which will be up in the summer or fall of 2024.
