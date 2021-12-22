wrestling / News
Davey Richards vs. ACH Set For MLW Blood & Thunder
December 21, 2021 | Posted by
Davey Richards will do battle with ACH in Dallas when MLW presents Blood & Thunder next month. MLW announced the match on Thursday night for the show, which takes place on January 21st from Dallas, Texas.
You can see the announcement below:
BREAKING NEWS: Davey Richards vs. ACH signed for January 21 in DALLAS. 🎟️ https://t.co/EVYv2jZFMx pic.twitter.com/4SbuI9AIkw
— MLW (@MLW) December 22, 2021
