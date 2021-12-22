wrestling / News

Davey Richards vs. ACH Set For MLW Blood & Thunder

December 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Blood & Thunder

Davey Richards will do battle with ACH in Dallas when MLW presents Blood & Thunder next month. MLW announced the match on Thursday night for the show, which takes place on January 21st from Dallas, Texas.

