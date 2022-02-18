Davey Richards vs. Gabriel Kidd, Queen Aminata vs. Killa Kate Set For TERMINUS II

TERMINUS has announced two more matches for their second event in Atlanta on February 24 at the Oasis Event Center. Davey Richards will take on Gabriel Kidd while Killa Kate will face Queen Aminata. There are only two wrestlers left that have been advertised but not given a match, and that’s Lio Rush and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland. That would seem to suggest they’ll face each other, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH (Original) World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana

* TERMINAL Eliminator Match: Chris Sabin vs. Kenny Alfonso vs. Leon Ruff vs. Tre Lamar

* Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys

* Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash

* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black

* Serena Deeb vs. Liiza Hall

* Davey Richards vs. Gabriel Kidd

* Killa Kate vs. Queen Aminata

* Also advertised for the show: Lio Rush and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland