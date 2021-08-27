wrestling / News

Davey Richards vs. Minoru Suzuki Set For GPW Little Ring of Horrors

August 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Davey Richards

Davey Richards and Minoru Suzuki are set for their first-ever match against each other at GPW Little Ring of Horrors in October. Glory Pro Wrestling announced that the first-ever match will take place at the October 3rd show, which takes place in St. Louis, Missori.

You can get tickets for the show here.

