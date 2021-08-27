wrestling / News
Davey Richards vs. Minoru Suzuki Set For GPW Little Ring of Horrors
Davey Richards and Minoru Suzuki are set for their first-ever match against each other at GPW Little Ring of Horrors in October. Glory Pro Wrestling announced that the first-ever match will take place at the October 3rd show, which takes place in St. Louis, Missori.
Sunday October 3rd
An international challenge unlike any other…
Suzuki vs. Richards
