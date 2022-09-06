Davey Richards vs. SB KENTo National Openweight Title Match Set for MLW Super Series

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a National Openweight Championship match at Super Series featuring Davey Richards vs. SB KENTo. The event is scheduled for Sept. 18. You can read the full announcement below:

Davey Richards vs. SB KENTo for National Openweight Championship at Super Series in Atlanta Sept 18

Interpromotional title fight set for MLW’s debut in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling today announced an inter-promotional National Openweight Championship bout featuring DRAGONGATE’s SB KENTo vs. Davey Richards (champion) at MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Two master technicians will fight for the first-time ever as the rising star of DRAGONGATE SB KENTo challenges for his first championship in America.

Davey Richards has defended the National Openweight Championship against threats from New Japan Pro Wrestling and the NWA and upon hearing of DRAGONGATE’s presence in the Super Series, the hunt was on for the “American Wolf” to make it a trifecta with DRAGONGATE.

Determined to defend the National Openweight Title against anyone anywhere, Richards worked with league officials over the past few weeks to lock in a title fight for Super Series. Now that bout is set.

Mr. Toru Kido, CEO of DRAGONGATE, has authorized SB KENTo to challenge for the title, with MLW CEO Court Bauer and Cesar Duran signing off on the inter-promotional championship bout this morning.

Representing DRAGONGATE and the infamous Z-Brats, SB KENTo is a former Open The Twin Gate Champion, a two-time Open The Brave Gate Champion and an Open The Triangle Gate Champion. All belts won in a mere 3 year window, made even more impressive given he debuted in 2019.

Aligned with Shun Skywalker, KENTo is a technical force, crushing skulls with his brainbuster, “SBK” is also known to end matches with his brilliant bridging straight jacket German suplex and sharpshooter.

Will SBK bring gold home to Kobe, Japan? Find out in Atlanta at MLW Super Series’22.

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (AAA)

World Middleweight Championship

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Shun Skywalker (DRAGONGATE)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (champion) vs. SB KENTo (DRAGONGATE)

Also scheduled to appear:

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Mance Warner

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

The Samoan SWAT Team

Plus more!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

Tickets can be purchased locally at:

Supermercado del Ahorro

Discolandia Plaza Fiesta