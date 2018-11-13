wrestling / News
David Arquette To Appear For Joey Janela LA Confidential Show
November 13, 2018 | Posted by
– David Arquette is set to make his in-ring return on November 16th at Joey Janela’s show in Los Angeles. Janela announced on Twitter that Arquette will face Nick Gage at the LA Confidential show, which takes place at the Hi Hat.
Arquette, a former WCW Heavyweight Champion of course, made his return in July in a match against RJ City.
In a match nostradamus couldn’t even predict, I give you a match that will be talked about for generations to come…. this is a HOLLYWOOD FN BLOCKBUSTER!!!!! @thekingnickgage vs @DavidArquette @GCWrestling_ #JJLAC pic.twitter.com/0mgrbDqnu7
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) November 13, 2018