David Arquette To Appear For Joey Janela LA Confidential Show

November 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– David Arquette is set to make his in-ring return on November 16th at Joey Janela’s show in Los Angeles. Janela announced on Twitter that Arquette will face Nick Gage at the LA Confidential show, which takes place at the Hi Hat.

Arquette, a former WCW Heavyweight Champion of course, made his return in July in a match against RJ City.

