David Arquette vs. Jungle Boy Set for Bar Wrestling on May 8
– Former WCW World Heavyweight champion David Arquette will be back in action on May 8. On that date, he will face Jungle Boy at the next Bar Wrestling event. You can check out the announcement tweet below. The event will be held at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles, California. There’s currently a ticket pre-sale RIGHT HERE. Here’s the updated lineup:
• Jungle Boy vs. @DavidArquette
• PPRay vs. Heather Monroe & Jake Atlas
• Joey Ryan vs. KC Spinelli
• RockNES Monsters & Watts & Ryan Taylor vs. Taya & DAGA & Los Luchas
May 8th at @BOOTLEGtheater in Los Angeles!
+ More!
$25 Presale https://t.co/xOfhZkqciV
$40 @ Door
All Ages pic.twitter.com/LHqY4lbAOh
— Bar Wrestling (@BarWrestling) April 29, 2019
