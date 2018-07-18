David Arquette Worked Under Mask at Mexican Wrestling Event Earlier This Month

– Before facing RJ City at Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, David Arquette competed in a match at an event in Tijuana, Mexico. TMZ has video of Arquette in the ring with some luchadors, working under a mask and pulling off a hurricanrana at one point. You can see a clip from the match below.

According to the site, Arquette never revealed his identity during the match, which he used as a warm-up match for the bout with RJ City.