Various News: David Arquette On What It’s Like To Crash Into Thumbtacks, Lucha Libre Wrestlers Struggling In Pandemic, Belair & Ford Role Models

– In an interview with USA Today to promote his new documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette (check out our full review), Arquette discussed what it’s like to crash down onto thumbtacks, and the advice Tommy Dreamer gave him.

“There’s a certain amount of adrenaline you get when you’re wrestling that helps with the pain. Tacks aren’t as bad as other things like light tubes, barbed wire. … A wrestler named Tommy Dreamer wrote me after (the death match). He said, ‘Bro, you can never control glass or fire, so avoid it at all costs.’ Very smart.”

– The Associated Press has a story up about how lucha libre wrestlers in Mexico are struggling to survive amid the pandemic, noting both the death toll among wrestlers as well as wrestling shows being canceled, resulting in economic turmoil.

– The Wrestle and Flow Show – Episode 4 – Josiah Williams shares why Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have been role models and an inspiration to him.