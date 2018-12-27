wrestling / News
Various News: David Arquette Credits DDPY After Seeing A Huge Change, Free ROH Women of Honor, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– David Arquette praised a video posted by DDPY showing the amazing transformation of Vance Hinds, a DDPY user who documented his weight-loss over the course of the year, and Arquette gave a ton of credit to DDP for getting him on the right track for getting back into shape as well.
It’s incredible the work @DDPYoga @RealDDP are doing. I can testify myself it’s started me on my weight loss Journey. @LawDog1515 you’re killing it! @BertKreischer & @JoeRogan were the guys who started it all. https://t.co/ulneAGEfvI You can do it too!!! pic.twitter.com/9ch3FEmo5v
— David Arquette (@DavidArquette) December 27, 2018
– Here is a free ROH Women of Honor match…
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays….
* Bill Eadie, who worked as Demolition Ax and Masked Superstar (71)
* Bart Gunn (55)
* Bill Goldberg (53)
* Cesaro (38)
* Zelina (28)