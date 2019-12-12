David Arquette Returning to Wrestling Featured in Upcoming Documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette

– The Wrap reports that David Arquette making his return to professional wrestling in 2018 will be the subject of a new documentary from XTR called You Cannot Kill David Arquette.

Back in the year 2000, Arquette won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in WCW as a publicity stunt. Later on, he made a return to wrestling and competed in 19 matches, including a violent and bloody deathmatch with Nick Gage.

The film is directed by David Darg, who was an Oscar-nominee for his documentary short film Body Team 12. The film has been shot over the course of Arquette’s tour for the last two years. It will be Darg’s feature directorial debut.

The film is set to feature interviews with his ex-wife, Courteney Cox, his sisters Patricia and Rosanna Arquette, brother Richmond, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and more.

Arquette said in a statement on the film, “I’ve always loved wrestling. I wanted to do this film as a love letter to wrestling. I didn’t know when I started this journey that it may cost me my life, but it was all worth it just to have the wrestlers in the locker room call me ‘one of the boys!’”

David Darg added, “David Arquette is one of the most captivating and talented entertainers in the world, and his energy is matched only by the passion of the wrestling community. It’s been a thrill to be ringside the past few years and viewers will not be disappointed.”

The film is co-directed by Price James and executive produced by Christina McLarty Arquette, Bryn Mooser and Franklin and Gabby McLarty. Justin Lacob, Ross Levine and Kathryn Everett are producing the project.