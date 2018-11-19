David Arquette Issues Statement on Deathmatch, Apologizes For Bringing Negative Attention to Wrestling

– David Arquette took to his Twitter account to issue a statement on his deathmatch with Nick Gage at Joey Janela’s LA Confidential show over the weekend. You can see the post below. In the statement, Arquette apologizes for “any negative attention” that his match may have brought to the wrestling industry and says that he takes full responsibility for putting himself in the position he was in.

Arquette noted that he has been training and competing in independent matches over the last six months, saying that wrestling is “a passion of mine” and making clear for those fans of his who aren’t in the know that his match “is not traditional wrestling.” He goes on to say that he plans on getting back in the ring, “under much different circumstances,” in the near future.