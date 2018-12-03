David Arquette and Jim Cornette Trade Shots on Twitter Over Arquette’s Deathmatch

– David Arquette is the latest person to get embroiled in an online fued with Jim Cornette. Arquette took to Twitter to comment on Cornette criticizing him over his participation in his death match with Nick Gage in GCW, which resulted in Arquette suffering serious injuries including a wound to his neck.

As you can see in the posts below, Arquette said that he heard Cornette talk about him and that he appreciated some points, though “you don’t have to be an a**hole to share your opinion.” That led to a response from Cornette, and they’ve gone back and forth since:

Finally heard #jimcornette talk shit about me. He had some strong points. Missed most of the obvious ones. One point I’d like to make is you don’t have to be an asshole to share your opinion — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) December 2, 2018

@DavidArquette , how about I come to Hollywood & make some shitty movies to embarass YOUR profession like you do mine? Stick to being a fan, we're fine–trying to wrestle & doing garbage matches with bank robbers will not endear you to me. Free advice. Or you could just fuck off. https://t.co/bjBNlGrDJH — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) December 2, 2018

Come on out the weather’s delightful — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) December 3, 2018