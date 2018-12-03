Quantcast

 

David Arquette and Jim Cornette Trade Shots on Twitter Over Arquette’s Deathmatch

December 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
David Arquette WCW David Arquette's

– David Arquette is the latest person to get embroiled in an online fued with Jim Cornette. Arquette took to Twitter to comment on Cornette criticizing him over his participation in his death match with Nick Gage in GCW, which resulted in Arquette suffering serious injuries including a wound to his neck.

As you can see in the posts below, Arquette said that he heard Cornette talk about him and that he appreciated some points, though “you don’t have to be an a**hole to share your opinion.” That led to a response from Cornette, and they’ve gone back and forth since:

