David Arquette and Jocephus Nearly Come to Blows at NWA Pop Up Press Conference

– NWA released a video of chaos breaking out at the NWA Pop Up Event press conference between David Arquette and Jocephus. NWA President Billy Corgan separated the two before they got into a brawl. You can check out that video below.

The NWA Pop Up Event is set for later tonight in Clarksville, Tennessee. The event will be held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Here is the lineup:

* NWA World Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. James Storm

* NWA Women’s Championship: Jazz (c) vs. Allie

* NWA National Championship: Willie Mack (c) vs. Matt Cross

* David Arquette & mystery partner vs. Kingdom of Josephus – hair vs. hair