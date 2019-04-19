David Arquette: “Everything With Me Is Still A Little Sloppy”

– David Arquette was a recent guest on Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast, discussing multiple topics. Highlights are below:

On His Training: “I think it’s gonna be a schooling on both sides. Him trying to school me on real wrestling and me schooling him on studying it. Everything with me is still a little sloppy. But I’ve been training in the ring with Peter Avalon. You can only learn so much [by studying] and then you really learn in the ring. I still have more to do even with one year of training. Sometimes it’s like choreographed MMA with super hard shots and the bumps are super stuff. Bully Ray put me through a table and I didn’t walk for three weeks. Sometimes in the ring you get lost for a second. You not only get lost with the moves or what comes next, but you get lost in your emotions and anger… It’s just such an interesting and crazy world. One thing wrestling fans do appreciate is when you put it all in the ring.”

On His Career Affecting His Bookings: “A lot of [wrestling] companies want to book in advance so they can promote it and sell tickets. But in my business, a movie will come up and they’ll see if you’re available next week or next month. It’s really going to have to be a matter of taking off and saying I’m unavailable. But when you do a match, you should get paid because it hurts and your body aches. You’re definitely paying a toll for it. I get like selling merch and all of that stuff. These people dedicate their lives towards it and I guess if I were to go in that direction, I’d have to be more business about it. Pretty much everyone in Hollywood things I’m crazy. A lot of wrestling people think I’m a full-time wrestler and I’m open to it because I really love the world and the style of entertainment that it is.