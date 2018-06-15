wrestling / News
Various News: David Arquette Makes His In-Ring Return, Kenny Omega Thanks E3 For A New Journey
June 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is David Arquette, making his in-ring return last night. He will wrestle the Human Tornado at the Gathering Of The Juggalos July 18th weekend.
– Kenny Omega reflected on his historic battle with Xavier Woods & The New Day by thanking E3 & Capcom…
Thank you to #capcom , #E3 , and to all that helped host our #NewDayVsTheElite #SFV showdown. It seems we’ve embarked on a brand new journey into the unknown,but rest assured- We will change the world (together)! @NickJacksonYB @MattJackson13 @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/OBn0Pr2p3m
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 15, 2018