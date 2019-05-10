wrestling / News
David Arquette Praises Jungle Boy Following Bar Wrestling Match
David Arquette lost to “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in a match at a Bar Wrestling event last night and had some high praise for the AEW star. Arquette spoke with TMZ Sports following the match, which saw Jungle Boy get the roll-up victory after Arquette hit a Canadian Destroyer for a two-count, and give his opponent props.
“He’s just got so much talent, so much heart,” Arquette told the outlet. “He’s incredible, he’s super smart. It’s hard to believe he’s so young and so talented, but he started when he was just a little guy.”
You can see video from the match below.
