David Arquette Responds to Critics of His Return to Pro Wrestling

– David Arquette who has become heavily involved in the independent wrestling scene, responded to detractors of his involvement in professional wrestling…

I love all the hate I’m getting here. It baffles me that these people can love wrestling just like I do but I’m a joke in their eyes. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing. 8 months of training. Two surgeries, 3 broken ribs, traveling across the US, getting… https://t.co/lY9arwrEXS — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) December 18, 2018

Stiffed by promoters, helping shine a light on talent I believe in that aren’t getting recognized, doing little things I won’t mention to give back to both wrestling and individual wrestlers and I’m the asshole? Wrestling is for the people and by the people… — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) December 18, 2018

I may have grown up in Hollywood but I’m not some stuck up punk. I had and opportunity to be a part of WCW when I was in my 20’s to travel with some of my heroes in the ring and I took it. I’m done apologizing. Now I just want to kick some ass so any of you bitches have a… — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) December 18, 2018

Problem with me I’ll see you in Tennessee or wherever I’m wrestling and we can settle it like men. — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) December 18, 2018

