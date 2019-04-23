wrestling / News

David Arquette Says His Return to Wrestling Is About Earning Acceptance

April 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
David Arquette WCW David Arquette's

WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WCW World Heavyweight champion David Arquette for its WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights.

Arquette on Kofi Kingston winning the title: “It was amazing. We’re polar opposites of the world – somebody who didn’t deserve it and somebody who completely earned it. I thought it was incredibly special and I’ve learned a lot since I won the championship. So, I learned why people were so mad at me, and seeing that, that’s what it’s about. I always loved The New Day gimmick and those guys. It’s cool but I think WWE still needs a lot more diversity. I love seeing all that stuff and more power to him.”

David Arquette on returning to wrestling to earn acceptance: “I was like oh my gosh and it was such a cool moment. But I never really felt that until I came back and started training and had my match with RJ City. It’s all about acceptance. it’s not that I need to be in the Rumble as I don’t want to take anyone’s spot. But you always want to be accepted to these different groups.”

David Arquette on giving Ric Flair a creepy puppet at his 70th birthday party as a present: “Ric is such a classy guy, but he had a look on his face that was like, ‘why the hell would you give me something like this?'”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

David Arquette, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading