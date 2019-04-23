David Arquette Says His Return to Wrestling Is About Earning Acceptance

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WCW World Heavyweight champion David Arquette for its WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights.

Arquette on Kofi Kingston winning the title: “It was amazing. We’re polar opposites of the world – somebody who didn’t deserve it and somebody who completely earned it. I thought it was incredibly special and I’ve learned a lot since I won the championship. So, I learned why people were so mad at me, and seeing that, that’s what it’s about. I always loved The New Day gimmick and those guys. It’s cool but I think WWE still needs a lot more diversity. I love seeing all that stuff and more power to him.”

David Arquette on returning to wrestling to earn acceptance: “I was like oh my gosh and it was such a cool moment. But I never really felt that until I came back and started training and had my match with RJ City. It’s all about acceptance. it’s not that I need to be in the Rumble as I don’t want to take anyone’s spot. But you always want to be accepted to these different groups.”

David Arquette on giving Ric Flair a creepy puppet at his 70th birthday party as a present: “Ric is such a classy guy, but he had a look on his face that was like, ‘why the hell would you give me something like this?'”