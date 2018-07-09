Various News: David Arquette Returning to The Ring This Weekend, Free Kenny Omega vs. Tetsuya Naito Match, Sasha Banks Appearance Today

– Championship Wrestling from Hollywood sent out the following today regarding David Arquette returning to wrestling……

DAVID ARQUETTE RETURNING TO THE RING – 18 years ago actor David Arquette (@DavidArquette) turned the pro wrestling world upside down when he became the now defunct World Championship Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion. Many in the industry considered Arquette’s involvement the beginning of the end for the Time Warner Co. owned company (WCW sold to WWE 2001) and since then he’s been chastised by pro wresting fans worldwide. One of his biggest critics is R.J. City (@RJCity1) of Toronto, Canada. The two men have been at each other’s throats on Twitter for the better part of 6 months and earlier this Summer Arquette had enough and challenged City to a match this Sunday July 15th at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA. The match will be hosted and shot for television by Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. The matches begin at 3PM and admission is free. For more information please visit HollywoodWrestling.com or call 805-986-4818.

– Sasha Banks is signing and meeting fans this morning at 11AM ET in Roxbury, MA at the Crickett Wireless Store located at 300-350 Martin Luther King Blvd.

– NJPW posted the following free match featuring Kenny Omega vs. Tetsuya Naito…

