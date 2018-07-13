Various News: David Arquette Returning to Wrestling Tomorrow, The 5 Winingest Stars of The Women’s Evolution Era, WWE Posts Article on Performance Center Coaches

– Championship Wrestling from Hollywood sent out the following about David Arquette returning to the ring tomorrow…

DAVID ARQUETTE RETURNING TO THE RING: 18 years ago actor David Arquette (@DavidArquette) turned the pro wrestling world upside down when he became the now defunct World Championship Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion. Many in the industry considered Arquette’s involvement the beginning of the end for the Time Warner Co. owned company (WCW sold to WWE 2001) and since then he’s been chastised by pro wresting fans worldwide. One of his biggest critics is R.J. City (@RJCity1) of Toronto, Canada. The two men have been at each other’s throats on Twitter for the better part of 6 months and earlier this Summer Arquette had enough and challenged City to a match this Sunday July 15th at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA. The match will be hosted and shot for television by Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. The matches begin at 3PM and admission is free. For more information please visit HollywoodWrestling.com or call 805-986-4818. In Southern CA CWFH airs Saturday’s at 4PM on KDOC-TV. Follow us @CWFHollywood on Social Media

– WWE posted the following article on the Performance Center coaches. Here are some highlights…

Who helps @WWE Superstars become the best wrestlers they can be? Meet the @WWEPerformCtr coaches! https://t.co/GJvuhJH6jf — Performance Center (@WWEPerformCtr) July 13, 2018

Matt Bloom on the best part of being a PC coach: “Watching talent reach milestones throughout their careers, from walking into the WWE PC and having their first match at a PC Live Event, to progressing through NXT Live Events, NXT TV and, eventually, Raw or SmackDown LIVE.”

Sara Amato‘s proudest proteges: “I am proud of what Alexa Bliss and Carmella have done since leaving NXT. For those two ladies to have worked from the ground up to the top of their respective divisions is awesome.”

Shawn Michaels‘ coaching philosophy: “Balancing the desire to be the very best and expecting the best out of your performance, while not causing yourself too much stress and anxiety, which can result in the worst possible outcome for one’s career — not enjoying this unbelievably awesome job!”

– WWE posted the following video, looking at the 5 winningest Superstars of the Women’s Evolution era…

