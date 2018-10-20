David Arquette Reveals Who Told Him He Would Win WCW Title

In an interview with Vince Russo’s The Brand podcast (Via Wrestling Inc), David Arquette spoke about who told him he was going to win the WCW World Heavyweight title back in 2000. Here are highlights:

On who trained him for his first match: “Chris Kanyon helped me a lot, but Diamond Dallas Page did as well. Also, on the set Hurricane Helms was on the set and he was my stunt double, and even on the set we were doing different slams and different kind of moves like the Figure Four Leg Lock. There’s a little moment that I do the Figure Four in the match, but that was just because I was doing the Figure Four ever since I was watching Ric Flair growing up.”

On who told him he would win the WCW title: “Dallas Page told me. He kind of just threw it in there that they were going to make me world champion. I was like, what are you talking about? I’m pretty sure I saw you [Russo] in one of the trucks or some backstage area, and I asked you what was going on? You told me that they were going to give me the strap and that I would have to stay until the pay-per-view, but I think I may have asked you whether or not this was a good idea. I didn’t know. Also, when you explained to me that I was going to get beat up and then I was going to receive a black eye. I asked if I was really going to get hit, and then I found out that I was going to have makeup on it, but then it sank in and I got excited. I thought it was amazing,” Arquette said. “I think a lot of people were surprised, or that people backstage didn’t know it was happening because when it did happen people backstage flipped out and then afterwards I was at the bar in the hotel, there were people that were really upset. Some of the wrestlers were really upset. We had all been hanging out for a few days prior, but I told him that I had just won the world title, so he came up to me and said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I think it was Hugh [Morris] or someone like that. He said, ‘This is the craziest business. I hate this business.’ Afterwards, he just stormed off. That was the first glimpse I got of the pro wrestling business.”

On the backlash he received: “I just did not know the level of disrespect that it would have brought. What it all comes down to is that pro wrestling is heritage. It is about legacy. It is about storytelling for sure, but it goes back at the turn of the century. These families that spent their lives and gave their lives for these things. Since I have understood it a lot more that there is a legacy to it that needs to be respected. Like, a wedding ring, it’s really just a piece of gold, but after you put the wedding ring on it is a representation, it’s your wedding ring. It is not the same thing, but it’s got a legacy, with families, so many greats have done it. I understand why so many people were upset about it and I understand even more now that the belt has been shelved. God bless WWE. I love WWE, but all those belts look the same. I can’t tell one from the other. They own the rights to the legacy of that belt. I would love at some point to come back; it represents the 10 pounds of gold. The NWA are doing some really cool stuff with that old belt.”