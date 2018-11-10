David Arquette Reveals His Reaction to Being Told He’d Win the WCW World Title, Discusses How Ric Flair Defended Him After He Won the Title

– ESPN recently spoke to actor and former WCW world heavyweight champion David Arquette, and he discussed his infamous WCW world title win in 2000. Below are some highlights.

Arquette on his return to wrestling at 47: “It’s not a publicity stunt, that’s for sure. It’s too painful for that. It’s something that’s been gnawing at me for years.”

His reaction to being told he’d win the WCW world title: “I thought it was a bit of a joke and he was like, ‘No, I’m serious. I think [my] response was, ‘That’s a terrible idea. No, we can’t do that,’ but then they explained the storyline that I wasn’t pinning a wrestler, I was pinning Eric Bischoff.”

Arquette on why he went along with the angle: “To be honest, the reason I wanted to do it was so I could be part of it. The fact of the matter was, yeah, I get to be the champion. Whoever gets that opportunity? Part of that was that I would get to travel with all of them and see behind the curtain and walk through the airport with Hulk Hogan and be on the same show as Ric Flair. For a fan of wrestling if I hadn’t done that, I never would have had that experience — and to me, life is about experiences.”

David Arquette on what Ric Flair said to him when he won the world title: “Ric Flair at one point put his arms around me and said, ‘Hey guys, he’s one of us.’ That made me feel really great.”