David Arquette Says Batista Deserves WWE Hall of Fame Induction
December 26, 2019 | Posted by
In an interview with TMZ Sports, David Arquette spoke about Batista going into the WWE Hall of Fame, which the actor said the Animal deserves.
He said: “Oh yeah, he deserves it. He’s amazing. Although I did make fun of him at WrestleMania. I said, ‘You have worse tattoos than me!’ But his tattoo game is getting better, I see he’s got some new work going. I’m just ribbing him anyway. That’s almost as bad as Brock Lesnar!”
He added that he will team with RJ City against Joey Ryan and Colt Cabana for Bar Wrestling during New Year’s Eve.
