wrestling / News
David Arquette Says Dalton Castle Is His Favorite Wrestler Right Now
April 26, 2023 | Posted by
During an appearance on “Hey (EW)” with RJ City (via Wrestling Inc), actor and sometimes wrestler David Arquette revealed that Dalton Castle is his favorite wrestler right now. He also revealed which AEW star is his least favorite.
He said: “Dalton Castle is absolutely my favorite wrestler right now. I’m not a big fan of Jeff Jarrett pretending like he doesn’t know me. I gave him the rub, [I] gave him one of his championships.“
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Changes Vince McMahon Made On Last Night’s Raw
- Backstage News On Decision To Bring Back WWE World Heavyweight Title, Whose Idea It Was
- Ric Flair On Losing His Self Confidence, Jim Herd Wanting Him To Change Name to Spartacus in WCW, Xanax Use
- More Backstage Details on CM Punk Turning Up at WWE Raw Last Night, Why WWE Thinks Punk Was There