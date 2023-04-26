David Arquette Says Dalton Castle Is His Favorite Wrestler Right Now

During an appearance on “Hey (EW)” with RJ City (via Wrestling Inc), actor and sometimes wrestler David Arquette revealed that Dalton Castle is his favorite wrestler right now. He also revealed which AEW star is his least favorite.

He said: “Dalton Castle is absolutely my favorite wrestler right now. I’m not a big fan of Jeff Jarrett pretending like he doesn’t know me. I gave him the rub, [I] gave him one of his championships.“