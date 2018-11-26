David Arquette Says He’s Lucky To Be Alive After Deathmatch

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, David Arquette said that he’s lucky to be alive after a recent deathmatch with Nick Gage that gave him a nasty cut on his neck. Here are highlights:

On getting cut in the neck with broken glass: “I’m very grateful. I’m super lucky to be alive. I got cut in a part of my neck muscle that was really close to my jugular. It’s in an area called ‘the box’ in your neck, and if you get hit there it’s pretty deadly.”

On having Luke Perry look at it: “I’m thinking, ‘I just got cut in my neck, and if that’s my jugular, I’m going to die’. Pretty quickly after that I exited the ring and had someone look at it. Luke is a dear friend of mine, and his son, who is a fantastic wrestler named Jungle Boy, was wrestling on the same show. We’ve been friends for over 30 years, so Luke is the one I went to see to look inside the wound. He looked and said no, so I knew I didn’t cut a main artery or vein. I could feel something was wrong with my neck, but I wanted to finish the match and tell a complete story.”

On finishing the match: “It went off the rails a little. I was pretty pissed. I was at fault for it. Once I got cut, some things happened in the ring, and I reacted. We were both at fault for the neck cut, but me defending myself is how it actually happened. I was in the hospital and had to have surgery to sew up my muscle and clean up my wound. It is what it is. I have no hard feelings with Nick Gage and I hope he doesn’t have any with me.”