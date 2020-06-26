David Arquette Says Robert Stone Sucks As A Manager

David Arquette has targeted Robert Stone on manager, claiming that his brand sucks, at least from a managerial perspective.

He said: ““Robert Stone brand, it’s David Arquette. Remember me? I put you in a sharpshooter! I hear you’re concerned because all your clients are leaving you. Yeah well, I don’t blame them. The percentages you take are like you’re the parent of a child actor. ‘I’m taking twenty percent here, maybe a little something for your college fund which you’ll never see.’ It’s all a scam. You know, just get back to work, get back to training, get back to wrestling because as a manager, you suck!”

Stone replied: “Everyone has been reaching out to me over the last few weeks about my brand. Just know that I’m agreeing to team w/ @WWE_Aliyah and wrestle @RheaRipley_WWE because I want to… not because you suggested it @DavidArquette”

Arquette wrote back: “It’s ok Robert Stone – I have 30 years experience in The Biz – no shame in taking advice from someone who worked with Marlon Brando who just happens to also be a 1 time World Champion!”

