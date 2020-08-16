wrestling / News
David Arquette Signs MJF’s Petition to Ban Moxley’s Paradigm Shift Finisher
August 16, 2020 | Posted by
Count David Arquette among those willing to go in with MJF on a bid to ban Jon Moxley’s finishing maneuver. As previously reported, MJF started a Change.org petition to ban the Paradigm Shift from AEW after being hit with it following his latest campaign speech.
As of this writing, the petition has 3,433 signatures out of a goal of 5,000. Arquette retweeted MJF’s plea to sign the petition on Twitter, as you can see below.
MJF faces Moxley at AEW All Out with Moxley’s AEW World Championship on the line.
I feel like this is a scam but I’m willing to risk it all! https://t.co/VBWuHlgBA3
— David Arquette (@DavidArquette) August 16, 2020
