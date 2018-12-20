wrestling / News
David Arquette Talks About Going Off Script In WCW
In an interview with Why It Ended (via Wrestlezone), David Arquette spoke about winning the world title back in WCW and why it was a bad idea whenever he went off script. Here are highlights:
On getting the WCW World Heavyweight title belt: “I’m in charge of this? ‘Yeah, to travel with it. You can not check it. You have to bring it as a carry-on.’ And it’s a real belt. I’m looking at it, it’s all beat up. It’s missing jewels, I’m like ‘You’re telling me that if I lose this, I lose the belt? The actual belt?’ ‘Yes, you cannot lose that.’ So that was a whole trip in itself and I was worried about leaving it in the hotel room.”
On realizing people wouldn’t like his title win: “But then I went down to the bar and I’m sitting there and I forgot the wrestler’s last name, but his name was Hugh and he came up to me and I said ‘Did you hear? I just won the championship.’ He said ‘Are you kidding me?’ I said, ‘No, no.’ He says ‘This business! I hate this business! I can’t believe this stupid business!’ And he like stormed off and that was like the first cue that people are pissed about this.”
On going off script: “It happened with the fans’ reactions, the wrestlers’ reactions, but also I was sitting backstage one time, ready for a show in the locker room, and Booker T was there. And I had gotten to know Booker T pretty well and I didn’t know kind of follow a lot of WWE and I wasn’t as familiar with WCW. I mean I was familiar with a lot of the legends, but I wasn’t as familiar with the whole thing. So I said, ‘Booker T, have you ever been the champion?’ And he was like, ‘No man, I’ve never been the champion.’ And I ask Kanyon and he’d never been the champion, and I was like ‘what?’ So when I went out that night in my interview I went off script, I said, ‘I shouldn’t be champion, Booker T should be champion and Kanyon should be champion.’”