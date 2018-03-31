David Arquette Claims That He’s ‘All In’ in Response to Young Bucks

– Former WCW world heavyweight champion and actor David Arquette posted a response to Matt Hardy on Twitter this week saying, “I’m in.” However, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks then tweeted him and asked Arquette if he was “All In.” You can check out Arquette’s response to the tweet below, seemingly suggesting he’s up for the Bullet Club’s upcoming All In event.

You can make of the Twitter exchange what you will. The Bullet Club All In event is scheduled for Chicago, Illinois on September 1.

I’m in — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) March 31, 2018