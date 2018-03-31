 

wrestling / News

David Arquette Claims That He’s ‘All In’ in Response to Young Bucks

March 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
David Arquette WCW

– Former WCW world heavyweight champion and actor David Arquette posted a response to Matt Hardy on Twitter this week saying, “I’m in.” However, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks then tweeted him and asked Arquette if he was “All In.” You can check out Arquette’s response to the tweet below, seemingly suggesting he’s up for the Bullet Club’s upcoming All In event.

You can make of the Twitter exchange what you will. The Bullet Club All In event is scheduled for Chicago, Illinois on September 1.

