David Crockett Appears Before Live Crowd At AEW Dynamite, Will Call Matches For AEW Dark: Elevation

July 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
David Crockett was a guest of this week’s AEW tapings in North Carolina and it was announced that he will call matches for next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. He joined Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight for the matches. Schiavone and Crockett previously worked together for World Championship Wrestling from Jim Crockett Promotions from 1985 to 1988. Jim Ross joined the team in 1988, and Crockett left after Crockett Promotions was sold to Turner.

