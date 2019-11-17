David Crockett Talks About The 1975 Plane Crash Involving Ric Flair and Johnny Valentine

Wrestling Inc reports that during a panel at Starrcast IV last weekend, David Crockett spoke about the plane crash in 1975 that ended Johnny Valentine’s career and broke Ric Flair’s back. Tim Woods and Bob Bruggers were also on the flight. Here are highlights:

On how much he remembers of the flight: “I don’t remember how it affected me. I do remember that the engine on the left side, they feathered it around Lumberton/Florence, South Carolina. To me, I still don’t understand why we didn’t land. Do I remember it or was I told it? That’s the question. I sort of remember the other engine was starting to go. I was bending over. My son was two-weeks old, so I was trying to do the Lamaze and control my breathing, so I wouldn’t get knocked out. Then, I saw a light go off and that’s it. Come to find out my seat was the only seat in that plane that did not break loose, and that probably saved me.”

On what Johnny Valentine said: “I asked John (Valentine) because we were the last two that they took out. He said ‘Be glad you don’t remember.’ He said he thought his legs were caught. He said smelling the fuel and not knowing if it was going to go up in flames (worried him). He just restated to me ‘Be glad you do not remember.'”

On Jim Crockett being scheduled for the flight: “Guess who was supposed to be on the plane? He was sick during that time, so I went.”

Jim Crockett on the end of Valentine’s career: “The plane crash actually took away Valentine, who in my opinion, would’ve been the biggest babyface we ever had. Just because, people respected him so much that if we had the right heel, it would have just been phenomenal.”