David Finlay Addresses Controversy After Taking Over the Bullet Club, Proving Fans Wrong
– During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp for Fightful, NJPW star David Finlay discussed the controversy when he took over the Bullet Club and proving fans wrong. Below are some highlights:
David Finlay on the controversy when he took over Bullet Club: “To be honest with you, I was fully aware of the controversy of when I first took over Bullet Club and to quote Michael Jordan, ‘I took that shit personally.’ I’m the kind of guy, if you put a cap on what you think I can do, I am going to prove you wrong in spite of you. Honestly, that’s pretty much all of the War Dogs.”
On proving people wrong: “We formed the group and everybody was like, ‘Who the hell are these guys?’ So we were like, ‘Well, we’re going to show you.’ I think the Global title run was another one of those where people were like, ‘What is this?’ Look at the run I had. I think I had the best championship run in New Japan for 2024.”
At last weekend’s NJPW Sakura Genesis 2025, Finlay failed in his bid to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Hirooki Goto. Goto beat Finlay to retain the title at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.
