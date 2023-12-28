David Finlay Confirms His Brother Brogan Signed To WWE

David Finlay confirms that another Finlay will be joining the WWE lineage. While he readies to take on Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 18, there will be more Finlay presence within the WWE universe down the line. Appearing on a recent installment of Cultaholic Wrestling’s Desert Island Graps, Finlay confirmed that his brother has signed with NXT after it was previously reported that this would be happening. You can check out the highlights below (via Fightful):

On which member of his family would be a good addition to Bullet Club: “I guess we got my dad [Dave Finlay] as an option, the old wise man in this day and age. I wouldn’t want to be on his bad side, still. We got my little brother [Brogan], who actually just signed to NXT. I’d probably go with my dad. I’ll take experience over youth. I would go with the old man.”

On if he has had conversations with WWE: “My only contact is my dad, my only contact needs to be my dad. On one hand, it’s never been talked about officially, but on the other hand, about every other time I go over for dinner, it gets talked about. He’s like, ‘You could come work with me.’ When I’ve accomplished all I need to accomplish in Japan, maybe I’ll entertain the option. But for right now, I got an IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship to win and make world-famous.”