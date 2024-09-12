David Finlay Says He Was The First To See Gabe Kidd’s Potential

David Finlay recently talked about recruiting Gabe Kidd into the Bullet Club War Dogs and how he was the first to see Kidd’s potential. Finlay talked about Kidd’s rise in NJPW as part of the stable during his recent interview with Fightful.

“I believe I was the first one to see the potential in Gabe Kidd,” Finlay said. “He was my first pick for being a War Dog, and that has been a great pick. That’s the kind of leader I am. When it comes to recruiting people and seeing untapped potential, I am the greatest at it.”

He continued, “I mean, what a star player we have in Gabe. Plus he does literally anything I tell him if I’m like, ‘Yo, go whoop that dude’s ass.’ Like, done. No questions asked. He loves it. But yeah, Gabe Kidd has been… What a pick by me. What a pick by me.”