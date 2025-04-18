David Finlay Says Gabe Kidd Is Authentically His Gimmick, Talks Relationship With Kidd

David Finlay says that what you see is what you get with Gabe Kidd, noting that he’s “actually a crazy person.” Finlay spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and talked about his relationship with Kidd, noting that Kidd is authentically who he portrays on camera.

“Oh my goodness,” Finlay began. “It is fun watching just like average random people just experience him. He is always on. He’s actually a crazy person, like a for real crazy person. Gabe is authentically Gabe, which it makes him a huge reason of why he is the star that he is. But it’s also just funny seeing him in real life settings just being Gabe.”

He continued, “I love him to death. He’s my brother. He actually wants to fight everybody though. Like he actually wants to like, he’s got a long list of people that probably just shouldn’t run into Gabe.”

Finlay battled Zack Sabre Jr. at NJPW Windy City Riot, while Kidd lost his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship to Tomohiro Ishii at the show.