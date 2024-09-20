David Finlay Hints At Wanting a Match With Jay White At Wrestle Dynasty

David Finlay recently hinted at wanting a match with Jay White at the Wrestle Dynasty crossover event that will take place at the start of 2025. Finlay spoke with NJPW for a new interview and was asked about whether he wanted to make a statement at Wrestle Kingdom or Wrestle Dynasty, the latter of which will feature AEW, NJPW, STARDOM, CMLL, and ROH all fielding roster members.

“I had the brief idea of wrestling Tony Khan in a Dog Pound Cage Match for all of his money, but I doubt he’s brave enough,” Finlay said. “I’ve beaten all there is to beat, so I have no issues. The one match I might think of is never going to happen for any number of reasons.”

He went on to say, “Well, if our President Hiroshi Tanahashi was brave enough to lift a certain ban, and if a certain person would have the balls to come over, then I think there is a certain match people would want to see. If Tanahashi could lift a ban for one night so that I could face a certain somebody and banish them to never be seen again, maybe there’s something there. I don’t think Tony Khan wants to see another one of his toys smashed so I don’t see it happening though.”

White lost a Loser Leaves New Japan Match to Eddie Kingston in February of 2023 and was attacked by Finlay after the match. Wrestle Dynasty takes place on January 5th, the night after Wrestle Kingdom 19.