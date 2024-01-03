David Finlay Says He Will Make His Own History At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, David Finlay spoke about his match with Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 tomorrow morning. He spoke about why this is his time in this industry. Here are highlights:

On other people’s expectations of him: “Some people expected me to be my father. Or they questioned why I wasn’t like Bullet Club leaders from the past. I’ve always had big boots to fill. This is my opportunity to make my own history.”

On his match at Wrestle Kingdom 18: “It’s the biggest match of my career. They’re both mega-stars. Moxley transcends wrestling. He had an incredible time in WWE, and he’s a cornerstone of AEW. Ospreay had an incredible year, which is something we seem to say every year. I’m going to be in the ring with two big stars, but this is my time.”

On his place in Japan: “I’ve been a constant for the past nine years. Mox is coming for a cup of coffee. Ospreay is leaving soon [to wrestle for AEW]. They say they love Japan and they say it’s so hard to leave, then they dry their tears with first-class tickets home.”