David Finlay Sends Message To El Phantasmo Ahead of NJPW G1 Climax Match

David Finlay had a message for El Phantasmo as they head toward their match in the NJPW G1 Climax. Phantasmo and Jado defeated Finlay and Gedo on Monday’s G1 Climax event, and Finlay went off on his rival in post-match comments. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On his issues with Phantasmo: “ELP, when I took over Bullet Club, you put up a lot of resistance. You made my job harder than it needed to be, Mr. ‘Oh, what we said in the group chat, we weren’t going to kick Jay out.’ I was never part of that group chat. Clearly, that means you went soft. Now, I told you my Bullet Club, my War Dogs are for killers only. Now, you’ve come a long way from being a killer. Matter of fact, I don’t think you ever were a killer. But here’s what I really want to know. Do you regret it? Do you look yourself in the mirror, and do you regret not listening to me? I told you Jay [White] was a piece of s**t, I told you Juice [Robinson] was a piece of s**t. I said, ‘Follow me, and I will make sure you get all the gold and all the money that you could dream of.’ But no. You wanted to be Mr. Nice Guy. Hikuleo left you. Tanga Loa left you. Tama Tonga left you. All you have left is Jado, and where has that gotten you? You said yourself, your career has been the absolute drizzling s**ts, and I couldn’t agree more. Matter of fact, you took the words right out of my mouth.”

On his plan to beat Phantasmo: “Look what I’ve gone on and done. I’ve created the War Dogs. I’ve created this [IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship]. I have made myself champion time and time again. I have made my boys champions time and time again. The people out there wear War Dogs merch. It is a sea full of War Dogs fans. I haven’t seen one damn ELP shirt. When they cheer for you, it’s not because they love you. It’s because they motherf**king pity you. But I will put you out of your misery, motherf**ker. Here’s the thing. You say you’re gonna beat me within an inch of my life? What is more realistic, you beating me within an inch of my life, or me beating you within an inch of yours? I have ten points. If I make it to 12, if I got the brackets right, that’s an automatic first place for me because I win all the tiebreakers. Not only am I gonna beat you. I’m gonna make sure you feel every bit of pain. I’m gonna powerbomb you so many damn times ELP that you wish you never became a professional wrestler. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I despise you. I look at you, and I think you’re a disappointment. I hate everything about you. So when we face off, it will be my absolute pleasure to torture you.”