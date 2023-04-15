David Finlay Issues Message Ahead of NJPW Capital Collision, Teases New Bullet Club Member

David Finlay is teasing the possible addition of a new member to Bullet Club ahead of NJPW Capital Collision. Finlay posted a video to his Twitter account on Friday ahead of the show this weekend, issuing an open challenge to Bullet Club members for the show and teasing that he could face a member of the group from another company.

Finlay wrote (per Fightful):

“This is a quick message to my Bullet Club members past, present, and future. This weekend, at the New Japan STRONG pay-per-views, I will be in the building just in case anyone wants to challenge my leadership of my Bullet Club. Let’s see if the guys wearing Club shirts in other companies are feeling as tough in person. Tough like past member ELP. Now ELP, I haven’t seen you online running your mouth since Sakura Genesis. Are you okay? By the way, do you know what an Olympic level asshole you have to be to have three guys almost fight over who gets to beat you up now? You need to reflect and end up better wherever you end up next, my friend. Like Tama Tonga did. Tama Tonga left Bullet Club, and he found his groove. Just a pity he didn’t find his father’s veracity, or his titanium skull. It’s great news for me and really bad news for you and your title, Tama. I’ll be seeing you real soon.

“To ELP’s replacement, I say this; we’ve been talking for weeks now, and you keep telling me that you were ready. But this weekend, let’s say at Capital Collision, the talking stops and you have to show me. You have to show me that you’re sick of being overlooked and underappreciated, just like I was. All this time and they’ve seen nothing in you. But not me. You do what needs to be done, and I’ll be there to welcome you into my Bullet Club.”

NJPW Capital Collision and NJPW Collision in Philadelphia takes place on Saturday and Sunday.