David Finlay To Miss Another New Japan Cup Show

As previously reported, David Finlay was forced to withdraw from the New Japan Cup tournament due to an illness, as he had to go to the hospital. His match with Hirooko Goto was cancelled and Goto won via forfeit. New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Finlay will also miss night ten of the New Japan Cup tour, which takes place tomorrow. He will be replaced by KENTA in his tag match.

Yesterday, New Japan Cup entrant David Finlay was forced to withdraw from his tournament matchup with Hirooki Goto due to a health complaint before matches took place.

Finlay has additionally not been cleared to compete in today’s event in Shizuoka. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Finlay wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

The following change has been made to today’s card:

5th Match

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs David Finlay, KENTA, Chase Owens, Gabe Kidd & Taiji Ishimori –>

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Gedo, KENTA, Chase Owens, Gabe Kidd & Taiji Ishimori

New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Finlay a full, speedy recovery.