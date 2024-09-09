David Finlay Says Mustafa Ali Isn’t Bullet Club War Dog Material

In an interview with Fightful, David Finlay spoke about why he doesn’t think Mustafa Ali would be a good fit for the Bullet Club War Dogs in NJPW. He previously made similar comments about Shota Umino.

He said: “I think Mustafa Ali is very talented. He beat Hiromu Takahashi in his first match in New Japan, which is no small task. Possibly the greatest junior heavyweight of the last decade, him or Despy. One and two respectively. That’s pretty good. Although I don’t think Mustafa Ali is War Dog material. He’s a good Muslim boy, he sticks to his morals. War Dogs go out, we drink, we smoke, we party, we fight people. We say bad words. I don’t think he would be a good mix. We’ll just pick on him for being a good person. We’ll pick on him for being a good person and that is as political as I will get with that. But here’s the thing, he’s talented, but I don’t really rate anybody that comes through the doors of New Japan until they actually go to mainland Japan and do a tournament of some sort. Whether it’s a Best of the Super Juniors or a G1, like that’s where you really cut your teeth. That’s where you separate the boys from the men.“