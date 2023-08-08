David Finlay Comments On Winning NJPW G1 Climax 33 C Block With Win Over Eddie Kingston

David Finlay is the C Block winner in the NJPW G1 Climax 33 after beating Eddie Kingston, and he commented on the win after the match. As reported, Finlay and EVIL advanced in the C Block of the tournament to the quarterfinals, with Finlay clinching the top spot by defeating Kingston. Finlay spoke about the win and his next opponent Will Ospreay in post-match comments, as you can see below (per Fightful):

On his win over Kingston: “How about a round of applause for the C Block champion? How do you like that, Gedo? We knew that was gonna happen from day one. Hey, listen, I am officially the king of murderers’ row. I walked into this tournament, saying I am the baddest man in this company, and I just proved it. This was the ass-kickers’ block, I just whooped everybody’s ass. Eddie, I told you I was gonna drag you into deep waters and drown you, and I did exactly that. So when you go back to AEW, you let everyone know who the greatest Bullet Club leader of all time is.”

On facing Ospreay in the quarterfinals: “Now, what do I got next, Ospreay? Last year in the G1, I beat him in under 15 minutes. I’ll do it even faster this year. You understand me, Ospreay? I haven’t forgotten about Kobe. I haven’t forgotten when I was this close to taking the US Championship from you. Back then, I was still holding back. You understand? There is absolutely nothing that will stop me from obliterating you. I’ll break your fingers, I’ll break your knees, I’ll break your legs, I’ll break your arms. I will break your neck if that’s what it takes, Ospreay. Because you are standing in between me and my Tokyo Dome main event. You are standing in between me and winning the G1 Climax. You are the first stepping stone in becoming the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

“This year, I’ve been calling my shots, and I’ve been making them. Dontaku, when I demolished Tama Tonga for this [title], I said he was not walking out of the arena, and what happened? He didn’t walk out of the arena. I walked into G1 Climax,said I would kick everyone’s ass and win C Block. What did I do? Exactly freaking that. So mark my words. It doesn’t matter if it’s Ospreay, Okada, anybody else that makes it through. This is my year. Nobody can touch me. Nobody is more violent than me. Nobody deserves this more than me. So Ospreay, rest up, freshen up. Thursday, your G1 comes to a heartbreaking conclusion.”