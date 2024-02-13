David Finlay Reflects On NJPW New Beginning In Osaka Match: ‘You’re Welcome’

David Finlay led the Bullet Club War Dogs to victory against United Empire at NJPW New Beginning In Osaka, and he spoke about the match in a new video. The War Dogs beat United Emipire in Will Ospreay’s final NJPW-contracted match at Sunday’s show, and Finlay posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on the bout.

“It’s been a couple days since the most brutal, most violent match in New Japan history,” Finlay began (per Fightful). “To be completely honest with all of you, everything still hurts, and I am still pissing blood because of it. But I’ve seen all the conversation around my steel cage match, so I figured I would give a leader’s response to it all. To the fans, I say this. It’s okay to admit that you were wrong. It’s okay to admit that I am an all-time great, and it is okay to admit that my Bullet Club is savage, exactly like I said that it would be. So just…be sweaty men enough to admit that your hot takes and your bad opinions are garbage.”

He continued, “If you do all that, I promise that I will still hate your freaking guts. You understand me? If I live to be a million, I want to make you all irrationally angry for every second of it. I’m gonna keep taking my sweet-ass time when I go to the ring. Matter of fact, I’m gonna take even longer just to agree with all of you. I’m gonna keep reminding you that I’m better than all your heroes, and I will never let any of you forget that I am the GOAT-slayer. But most importantly, I’m just gonna be the Bullet Club leader GOAT. I’m gonna keep being lead War Dog, and I’m gonna keep shouting for my boys to bring me gold, or to bring me bodies, and all you little good-for-nothing nobodies are gonna secretly love me for it. So I guess I said all of this to say you’re welcome. GOAT-slayer out.”

Finlay will battle Nic Nemeth at NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo on February 23rd.