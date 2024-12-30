In an interview with NJPW (via Fightful), David Finlay spoke about his previous shots at AEW and Tony Khan, but denied that he was actually anti-AEW at all. He did, however, say what his problem with Khan was.

David Finlay said: “I’m not anti-anybody. I’m just pro me. Now, Tony’s problem is that he’s Iike that kid in ‘Toy Story’, the one that lives next door, with all the toys that he’s discarded around the property because he got bored with them. That’s Tony Khan. Whereas I am a collector of talent. I’m a nurturer of talent. I am so not versus AEW that I have stocked their main event scene for years to come. I am that great of a talent scout that I have sent AEW all their best wrestlers while developing New Japan’s best wrestlers here simultaneously. I am just the greatest, aren’t I?”